Fearing economic slowdown, many cities rein in spending

New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month asked city agencies to reduce spending by 3%, but to do so without cutting services.

 Adobe Stock

Cities, towns and villages are expecting spending to decline by nearly 3% for fiscal 2022 compared with the year before, in anticipation of an economic slowdown in the near future, according to the National League of Cities' annual City Fiscal Conditions report.

Municipalities are expecting a 4% decline in revenues for fiscal 2022 after adjusting for inflation, according to the report, which was released Wednesday.