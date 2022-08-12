FBI took 11 sets of classified material from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home while investigating possible Espionage Act violations

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. Trump is pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York on August 10.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

The Justice Department removed 11 sets of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence while executing a search warrant this week for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes, according to court documents unsealed and released on Friday.

The property receipt, which was also released on Friday, for Trump's Mar-a-Lago home shows that some of the materials recovered were marked as "top secret/SCI" -- one of the highest levels of classification.

