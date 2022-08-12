FBI took 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, including some highly classified material

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. Trump is pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York on August 10.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

The search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home shows the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search earlier this week, including some materials marked as "top secret/SCI" -- one of the highest levels of classification, according to documents from the search warrant that were released Friday.

The search warrant identifies three federal crimes that the Justice Department is looking at as part of its investigation: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records. The inclusion of the crimes indicates the Justice Department has probable cause to investigate those offenses as it was gathering evidence in the search. No one has been charged with a crime at this time.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report,

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.