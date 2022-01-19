The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is doing a "court-authorized" search of the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar.
"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."
A spokesperson for Cuellar told CNN that "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."
Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, has served in Texas's 28th Congressional District since 2005.
Reporter Valerie Gonzalez with The Monitor reported in a tweet Wednesday evening that "by around 7:30 p.m., a group of agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle. Others appeared to be logging the items."
This story has been updated with additional details Wednesday.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
