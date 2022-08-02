FBI lacks full picture of reported threats to election officials, congressional testimony says

An American flag waves outside the Department of Justice Building in Washington in December 2020. The FBI's process for receiving reports of violent threats or harassment against election officials is not built to handle the volume of reports.

 Alexander Drago/REUTERS

The FBI's process for receiving reports of violent threats or harassment against election officials is not built to handle the volume of reports, leaving the Justice Department with an incomplete picture of the problem's scope as the midterms approach, the executive director of a national election officials' group is set to tell Congress Wednesday.

"A common refrain I hear from my members is that nobody is going to take this seriously until something bad happens, and we are all braced for the worst," Amy Cohen, the executive director of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to a copy of her prepared testimony obtained by CNN.

