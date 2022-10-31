A woman found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1974 has been identified nearly 50 years later using "investigative genealogy," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Monday.

Previously dubbed the "Lady of the Dunes" due to her being found in the sand dunes in Provincetown, authorities identified her as Ruth Marie Terry, 37. Prior to her identification, she was the oldest unidentified homicide victim in the state of Massachusetts, Bonavolonta said.

CNN's Taliah Miller contributed to this report.