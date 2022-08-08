FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation

The FBI executed a search warrant on August 8 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.

Trump confirmed that FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago and said "they even broke into my safe."

