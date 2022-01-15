The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to Colleyville Police Sgt Dara Nelson.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN there are believed to be at least four hostages.
There are no injuries at this time, Nelson said, adding that police have evacuated the area.
"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building." Nelson said. There is "no threat to the general public" at this time, Nelson added.
Police are asking people to avoid the area. Colleyville is located about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth.
"We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd," the Colleyville Police Department said. "All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area."
"We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media," the police said.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.