Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly

Stephen Balka stands over his son Adrian, who is hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital with RSV.

 Rosa Flores/CNN

Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.

"It's a very terrifying situation," Balka said. "It's one of my biggest fears."

