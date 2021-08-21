Family returning from vacation stops for a quick bathroom break, buys $2 million winning lottery ticket By Alaa Elassar, CNN Aug 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A New Jersey family returning home from vacation in North Carolina caught a lucky break.While driving through Maryland in July, they stopped at a 7-Eleven store in Germantown to quickly use the bathroom, pick up snacks and even buy some lottery tickets.They devoured the snacks on their way home, but didn't check their Cash4Life, Mega Millions and Powerball tickets until this week. To their surprise, they won a whopping $2 million.Their Powerball Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched the first five numbers from the July 24 drawing: 1, 4, 11, 59 and 67. They had only missed the Powerball."I couldn't believe we matched all of the numbers except the Powerball," the mom told Maryland Lottery. "I had to download the (mobile) app so I could scan the ticket to know for sure." When her husband came home, she greeted him with lots of screams and excitement."I had to look at the ticket several times," he said. "It's amazing that we were only off by one number."The husband, an operator, and his wife, a paraprofessional, have three children. They plan to use their winnings to pay off debt and bolster their savings.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +62 PHOTOS: Grayson dedicates Charlie Conn Way to honor longtime supporter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Family Travel Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries Tourism Travel And Tourism Leisure Travel Ticket Lottery Ticket Commerce Economics Snack Bathroom Number Family Savings More News News Family returning from vacation stops for a quick bathroom break, buys $2 million winning lottery ticket By Alaa Elassar, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Man charged after allegedly stealing and reselling more than 23,000 US Open tickets By Alaa Elassar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with university's vaccine mandate By Liam Reilly, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News Orlando residents asked to limit water usage to help Covid-19 patients By Rebekah Riess and Christina Maxouris, CNN 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Family returning from vacation stops for a quick bathroom break, buys $2 million winning lottery ticket Man charged after allegedly stealing and reselling more than 23,000 US Open tickets University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with university's vaccine mandate Orlando residents asked to limit water usage to help Covid-19 patients Iowa woman who struck 2 children with her car sentenced to 25 years in prison for hate crimes » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools says 611 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district's schoolsMore than 1,400 COVID-related reports have shown up in Gwinnett schools, including 830 close contactsPolice: 12 people indicted in connection with about 200 Gwinnett burglaries; may be tied to crimes in other statesLeadership Gwinnett announces Class of 2022Dacula High School community in mourning over death of senior killed in car crashGwinnett Place CID, county police say Flock Safety cameras key to drop in crime; more cameras to be addedGwinnett County Public Schools notes 502 new COVID-19 reports — mostly close contacts — in one dayHomeFirst Gwinnett officially opens The Resting Spot, its first homeless shelterGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitTarget to open new supply chain facility in Lawrenceville CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?ON THE MARKET: Terrace level, outdoor space at this Suwanee area home is like you are at a resortPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 9-15Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedPHOTOS: Scenes from the 16th annual Brookwood Football Alumni Classic2021 Gwinnett Daily Post Preseason All-County Football Team CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.