The family of Katie Meyer, a star soccer player who died by suicide last spring, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford University and several administrators alleging their actions surrounding a potential disciplinary action caused her "to suffer an acute stress reaction that impulsively led to her suicide."

Meyer, a senior who helped secure the 2019 NCAA championship title for Stanford, was found dead in her dorm room in March. Shortly before her death, Meyer was facing repercussions after defending a teammate on campus, her parents said in the days following her suicide.