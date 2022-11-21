The family of Rayshard Brooks reached a $1 million dollar settlement with the city of Atlanta, more than two years after police fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man in a Wendy's parking lot, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the law firm representing Brooks' family.

"The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age," said attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith in a statement following the settlement.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Jamiel Lynch and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.