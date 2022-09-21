Family of Little Leaguer critically injured after falling out of a bunk bed sues the league and bed manufacturer

The family of 12-year-old Little League World Series player, Easton Oliverson, who was critically injured after falling from a bunk bed, is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player who suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed with no safety rails is suing the league and the company that made the bed, according to court documents.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League fell from a bunk bed while sleeping August 15 at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Critically injured, he was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

