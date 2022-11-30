hypatia-h_2728e0699bdb0e26cdab91e74440ce60-h_36f8a82aac0b0104c5a5b027ea316094.jpg

Imani Bell died after running stadium stairs in temperatures of 92 degrees and above, a report says.

 Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

A school board will pay a $10 million settlement in the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, an Atlanta-area basketball player whose 2019 death from heat-related injuries led to murder charges against two coaches, the family's legal team said.

The payout from the Clayton County Board of Education, which oversees Elite Scholars Academy outside Atlanta's southern suburb of Jonesboro, will resolve a civil suit filed by the girl's family last year, the attorneys said in a statement Tuesday.



