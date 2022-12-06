More than three years after a boy was thrown over a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the child's family has reached a settlement with the mall, the family's attorneys said.

The 5-year-old, publicly identified only as Landen, was standing with his mother outside the third-floor Rain Forest Café on April 12, 2019, when a man approached the pair, picked up the boy and threw him over the railing, according to a criminal complaint.

