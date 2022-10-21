The family of a victim who was among the 10 people killed in a crowd surge last year at a concert in Houston settled a lawsuit against the organizers of the event, according to a family attorney.

The suit from the estate of Axel Acosta Avila sought more than $750 million in damages after the 21-year-old college student died along with nine others at the Astroworld Festival, which quickly turned into chaos last November as rapper Travis Scott performed on stage.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Raja Razek contributed to this report.