Families of 9/11 victims asking NYC mayor to rescind approval of Saudi-funded golf tournament reportedly to be held at Trump golf course

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 26 in Orlando, Florida. Families of 9/11 victims are asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams to rescind an invitation extended to a Saudi-funded golf tournament scheduled to reportedly take place at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in New York in October.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Families of 9/11 victims are asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams to rescind approval of a Saudi-funded golf tournament scheduled to reportedly take place at a Donald Trump-owned golf course in New York in October.

The Aramco Team Series women's golf tournament in question is scheduled to take place in New York October 13-15, according to the tournament's official website. The website does not indicate where in New York the tournament will take place, but The Washington Post and The New York Times, citing city officials, have reported it will be held at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, Liam Reilly and Michael Warren contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.