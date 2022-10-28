Biden

During a speech in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, President Joe Biden falsely claimed that the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices.

During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year's June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, "Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 -- down from over $5 when I took office." People in the audience applauded.