Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech

Former President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for president in the 2024 presidential election, in Palm Beach, Florida, November 15.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump began his 2024 presidential campaign just as he ended his presidency in 2021: with a whole lot of inaccuracy.

Like many of Trump's speeches as president, his announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday was filled with false claims about a variety of topics -- from his record in office to his Democratic opponents to the economy, the environment and foreign policy.

Tags