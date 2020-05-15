Facebook is buying popular GIF platform Giphy

One of Facebook's biggest acquisitions in recent memory is for a service commonly used to find GIFs of adorable puppies, Real Housewives and literal dumpster fires with broad metaphorical potential.
Facebook said Friday that it had acquired Giphy, a popular search engine for short, looping videos and animations called GIFs. The service will become part of Facebook's Instagram team, making it easier for people to find relevant GIFs for their Stories and direct messages.
The deal is reportedly worth $400 million, according to Axios. A Facebook spokesperson told CNN Business the company isn't disclosing the terms of the deal.
While the rumored price tag may sound steep for a platform used to find and send GIFs of Homer Simpson disappearing into a bush, it's actually less than Giphy was valued at in prior funding rounds.
Giphy, which was founded in 2013, already offers its stickers on Instagram Stories and its GIF search is available in Instagram direct messages. While Giphy has its own app, its GIFs are commonly used on other services, including workplace chat app Slack and Apple's iMessage feature. Facebook did not say whether it will continue to integrate with those other services.
Giphy also has a searchable online database and will continue to operate its own library. Facebook said people will still be able to upload GIFs and "GIPHY's creative community will still be able to create great content."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.