Facebook fact-checkers will stop checking Trump after presidential bid announcement

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in October 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking Trump if he announces that he is running for president.

Facebook's fact-checkers will need to stop fact-checking former President Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president, according to a company memo obtained by CNN.

While Trump is currently banned from Facebook, the fact-check ban applies to anything Trump says and false statements made by Trump can be posted to the platform by others. Despite Trump's ban, "Team Trump," a page run by Trump's political group, is still active and has 2.3 million followers.

