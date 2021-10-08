Explosion at mosque in Afghanistan kills at least 20 and wounds dozens By Ehsan Popalzai and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN Oct 8, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The aftermath of an explosion is shown at a mosque in Kunduz province on October 8. Abdullah Sahil/AP Afghan men stand next to an ambulance after a bomb attack at a mosque in Kunduz on October 8. AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least 20 people were killed and 90 others were wounded when a blast ripped through a Shia mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday.Sara Chare, an official with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said some of those killed and wounded were brought to the NGO's facility in the city of Kunduz, and that the number of dead could be higher.A suicide attacker was responsible for the blast, which took place inside Sayed Abad mosque during Friday prayers, Kunduz provincial spokesman Matiullah Rohani told CNN."Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway,"Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.This is a breaking story, more to follow ...The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! 