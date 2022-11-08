Exit polls: High inflation dominates voters' views in the midterm elections

While voters in this year’s midterm election hold negative views of President Joe Biden, their views of his predecessor are even more negative, according to the preliminary national results of the exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, and pictured, voters on November 8, in Denver, United States.

 Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Soaring prices were top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year's midterm elections, according to the preliminary results of the national and state exit polls conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.

Nearly a third of voters said inflation was the issue that mattered most in deciding how they voted for House candidates. And more than 7 in 10 of them opted for Republicans.

