Exclusive: Paul Whelan tells CNN he is 'disappointed' that more has not been done to secure his release

Paul Whelan, here in court in Moscow on August 23, 2019, tells CNN on Thursday that he is 'disappointed' the Biden administration has not done more to secure his release.

 Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Detained American Paul Whelan expressed his frustration that more has not been done to secure his release in an exclusive CNN interview hours after another detained American, Brittney Griner, was freed.

Whelan said he was happy that Griner was released, but told CNN, "I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up."

CNN's Haley Britzky and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.