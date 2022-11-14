Uvalde's acting police chief knew there were "eight to nine" children alive and needing rescue from a shooter in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help, new audio of a phone call and CNN analysis of newly obtained video shows.

Lt. Mariano Pargas called his Uvalde Police Department dispatchers to get details after they relayed a call over the police radio from 10-year-old Khloie Torres that she was in a room "full of victims," according to a recorded conversation obtained by CNN from sources close to the investigation into the failed law enforcement response to the massacre.

