Exclusive: Mark Meadows complied with DOJ subpoena in January 6 probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, seen here in October 2020, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department's investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department's investigation into events surrounding January 6, 2021, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, making him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation.

Meadows turned over the same materials he provided to the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, one source said, meeting the obligations of the Justice Department subpoena, which has not been previously reported.

