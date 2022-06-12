Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will be among the witnesses testifying Monday before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the panel announced Sunday. Stepien will testify under subpoena, he told CNN.
CNN reported earlier that conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg would also appear before the committee during its next public hearing on Monday.
Other witnesses expected to testify Monday, according to the January 6 panel, include Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor at Fox; BJay Pak, the former US attorney for the North District of Georgia, and Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner.
Two sources familiar with the matter said Ginsberg is expected to testify that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite claims by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. He will also speak about the failed court cases filed by Trump's team.
Ginsberg is considered a leading Republican expert on election fraud and played a critical role in the Florida recount case in 2000 when then-candidate George W. Bush defeated then-Vice President Al Gore.
Even before the last presidential election, in a September 2020 essay, Ginsberg was vocal about the weakness of the former President's claim of widespread voter fraud and criticized the assertions as lacking evidence and "unsustainable."
Pak's and Schmidt's home states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, respectively, were key states in the Trump campaign's efforts to potentially overturn the 2020 election results.
Stirewalt was fired by Fox in January 2021 after right-wing backlash to the network's call of Arizona for then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election.
Stirewalt wrote in a Los Angeles Times piece after his firing that the refusal by many of Trump's supporters to believe the election results was a "tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation."
The hearing on Monday morning will focus on how Trump questioned the election process widely, knowing that his allies' assertions would not change the outcome, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said last week.
The January 6 committee will strive to show how "Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information," even though "Trump and his advisers knew that he had, in fact, lost the election," Cheney said.
This story and headline have been updated for additional developments.
