Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says three bullets were taken from his right leg

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (center), seen here addressing supporters in Gujranwala during an anti-government march on November 1, has told CNN he had information from within intelligence agencies that the shooting which injured him last week would take place.

 Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan says three bullets were taken from his right leg from the shooting which injured him last week.

Khan survived the shooting at a political rally in Gujranwala on Thursday, an incident that his party has called an assassination attempt.