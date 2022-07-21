Ex-Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison on July 21.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Thomas Lane, one of the three former Minneapolis police officers convicted in February of violating George Floyd's civil rights, was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors had asked Judge Paul A. Magnuson to sentence Lane to between 5.25 years to 6.5 years for his role in the fatal restraint of Floyd on a Minneapolis street in May 2020. Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, asked for a sentence of 2.25 years.

