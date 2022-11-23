For the first time in 13 years, the European Space Agency has announced a new class of trainee astronauts, including the world's first "parastronaut."

The third generation of European spacefarers includes five career astronauts, 11 members of a reserve pool of astronauts and one astronaut with a physical disability, who will take part in a feasibility project to include astronauts with disabilities in human spaceflight and possible future missions. The 17 were chosen from more than 22,500 applicants from across Europe.