Ethiopia appears to be detaining people 'based on ethnicity,' human rights commission warns

People read local newspapers in a downtown area of the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. Ethiopia's cabinet on November 2, 2021 declared a nationwide state of emergency after Tigrayan rebels seized two crucial towns in an apparent push towards the capital, state-affiliated media reported.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission acknowledged that the state of emergency declared on November 2 gives the authorities the power to detain "the people suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups on reasonable grounds," but demanded that law enforcement "must protect human rights and adhere to principles of legitimacy, reasonableness, proportionalism, and impartiality."
Human rights "cannot be restricted under any circumstances," the commission warned Ethiopian law enforcement agencies.
Speaking to CNN last week, before the statement from the EHRC, Addis Ababa police commander Fasika Fenta said police had been arresting people whom they had reason to believe were working with the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the former ruling party of the northern Tigray region. Fighters loyal to the TPLF have been battling Ethiopia's military since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive in Tigray in November of last year.
Fasika denied on Friday that the police were targeting people because of their ethnicity, saying they were TPLF agents who had been paid and had been given weapons.
But he conceded that most of the people being detained were ethnic Tigrayans, while saying people of other ethnicities had also been taken into custody. He said he did not have exact numbers of people who had been detained.
CNN is seeking response from the Ethiopian government to the accusation from the commission.
Amnesty International leveled similar accusations against Ethiopia in July, saying then: "Police in Addis Ababa have arbitrarily arrested and detained dozens of Tigrayans without due process ... The arrests appear to be ethnically motivated, with former detainees, witnesses and lawyers describing how police checked identity documents before arresting people and taking them to detention centers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.