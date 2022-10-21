Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges next week, prosecutors said Friday.

Crumbley, now 16, who was 15 when the shooting took place, is set to plead guilty to all 24 charges against him, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder, for killing four students at Oxford High School in November, according to Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams.

