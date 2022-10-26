The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that Louisiana health and environmental officials consider relocating students from an elementary school near a chemical plant after the federal agency found the children may be exposed to harmful levels of toxins, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

In the "Letter of Concern" addressed to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the state Department of Health on October 12, the EPA shared results of an initial factual investigation which found evidence that state officials may have failed to appropriately inform residents in the predominately Black area of the health risks of living close to the chemical plant.

