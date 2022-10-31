The Environmental Protection Agency has determined water from both treatment plants in Jackson, Mississippi, is safe to drink, an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The announcement comes just over two months after Jackson's residents were launched into a public water crisis as flooding overwhelmed the city's already troubled water system and the main treatment plant failed, resulting in brown, cloudy water flowing from pipes, a catastrophic water shortage and weeks of boil water notices.

CNN's Amir Vera, Claire Colbert, Hannah Sarisohn, Theresa Waldrop, Jason Hanna and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags