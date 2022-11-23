The shooting erupted without warning, during a late-night shift change as some workers were congregating in a break room, witnesses said Wednesday of the shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart that killed six people and injured at least four others.

Employee Kevin Harper described narrowly missing an encounter with the gunman -- identified by Walmart as overnight team lead Andre Bing, who'd been with the company since 2010. He had exhibited odd and threatening behavior in the past, was gruff with other employees and expressed paranoid views about the government, coworkers told CNN.

CNN's Caroll Alvarado, Curt Devine, Amanda Jackson, David Williams and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.