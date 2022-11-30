Early voting surges in Georgia as Walker and Warnock make their final pitches to swing voters

The race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker enters the homestretch.

 Getty Images

The compressed timeframe of Georgia's Senate runoff has juiced single-day turnout across the state, which has now broken early voting records on two consecutive days, a top Georgia election official said, as the race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker enters the homestretch.

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's secretary of state office, tweeted late Tuesday that turnout again surpassed 300,000 voters ahead of next Tuesday's election. Younger voters are making a particularly impressive showing, with those aged 50 or under accounting for about a quarter of the vote so far, according to official figures Wednesday morning. Overall, more than 830,000 votes have been cast.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.