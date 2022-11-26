1439985712

People wait in line to cast their ballot during the Midterm Elections at Fox Theatre on November 8, in Atlanta.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A week-long early voting period begins Saturday in some Georgia counties as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker enter a week-and-a-half, post-Thanksgiving sprint to their December 6 runoff election.

Unlike the 2021 runoffs, control of the Senate is not on the line, with Democrats having won 50 seats already and Vice President Kamala Harris giving the party a tie-breaking vote.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

