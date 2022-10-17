hypatia-h_4973fdcea5434a22189addd960025240-h_922747e19cdc593d022f98ae67be0c89.jpg

Voters in Atlanta turn out to cast their ballots as early voting begins in Georgia on October 17.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

Polls for early voting have opened Monday in Georgia, home to a series of critical midterm races for the US Senate, US House and statewide posts from governor to secretary of state.

Georgia's new elections law allows in-person early voting for parts of the next three weeks -- no fewer than 17 days in all -- through Election Day on November 8. Poll locations are required to be open on weekdays and least two Saturdays in the run-up to Election Day -- but must be closed on the final weekend and Monday before. An earlier version of the controversial measure had sought to block all Sunday voting, but the version that was enacted by state Republicans last year allows it at the discretion of the counties.