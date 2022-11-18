Investigators believe the man who drove a vehicle into a group of law enforcement recruits, injuring 25 of them, committed a "deliberate act," and the case should go to prosecutors Friday, the Los Angeles County sheriff said in an interview.

The news came on Thursday, just before Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was released from jail, according to records that indicated the initial complaint was insufficient to hold him following the incident in Whittier.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin and Kevin Flower contributed to this report.