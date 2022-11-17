Driver accused of hitting Los Angeles-area law enforcement recruits is released from jail, but still is being investigated, authorities say

Police were on the scene after a driver plowed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits, injuring 25, during a morning run in Whittier on November 16. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The man who was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle into a group of law enforcement recruits in Whittier, California, was released from jail Thursday night, but the sheriff's department insists they did not make a mistake.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was released from custody at 9:49 p.m., according to jail records, citing an insufficient complaint.