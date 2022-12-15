Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.

As of November 25, 10 people had been killed in such accidents this year, Tokyo police said in a recent Twitter post -- representing 22% of all pedestrian deaths in the capital. "That's double what it was last year. Pedestrians, drink in moderation!" the post read.

