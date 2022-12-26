After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.

Babar Baloch, an Asia spokesperson for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), said 58 people believed to be from the boat were rescued in Aceh, though fears remain for the lives of an estimated 130 more -- including many women and children -- who are still stranded aboard the vessel.