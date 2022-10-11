Dozens of children and daycare employees are rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak

Dozens of children and daycare employees are taken to hospitals in Allentown, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak.

More than two dozen children and daycare employees were sent to local hospitals Tuesday after a carbon monoxide leak in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to WFMZ.

Every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, fire Capt. John Christopher told WFMZ.

CNN's Andi Babineau contributed to this report.