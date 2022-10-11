Dozens of children and daycare employees are rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 10:12 am
Dozens of children and daycare employees are taken to hospitals in Allentown, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning after a carbon monoxide leak.
More than two dozen children and daycare employees were sent to local hospitals Tuesday after a carbon monoxide leak in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to WFMZ.
Every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, fire Capt. John Christopher told WFMZ.
Among those rushed to hospitals, 18 children and one adult were admitted into two Lehigh Valley Hospital system locations, a representative said.
Of those patients, 14 children and the adult are listed in stable condition. The representative did not know the conditions of the remaining four patients.
The fire department responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning about an unconscious child, WFMZ said, and found "the monitors on their bags alerted them to carbon monoxide."
The alerts prompted the evacuation of the entire facility "and a massive emergency response," Christopher said, according to WFMZ.
"Twenty-six people total, including children, were taken to four hospitals in the Lehigh Valley," the station said. All appear to be in stable condition, it added.
Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no odor, color nor taste. It's not detectable by sight nor smell, but it can be dangerous and even fatal.
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk's office is looking into the incident, spokesperson Genesis Ortega told CNN.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
CNN's Andi Babineau contributed to this report.
