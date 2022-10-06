Thailand recoiled in horror Thursday after at least 36 people were killed, at least 24 of them children, in a massacre at a child care center in northeastern Thailand believed to be the country's deadliest incident of its kind.

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt for the suspected attacker, later identified by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman. According to Thai Royal Police, he was suspended from police duty earlier this year relation to drug possession charges.

CNN's Kara Fox contributed reporting.

