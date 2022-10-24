Dozens of people have been killed in military airstrikes that hit a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, according to local news outlets and international organizations.

Victims had been attending an event, including a concert, held by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to mark the 62nd anniversary of the group's political wing, the Kachin Independence Organization, according to Reuters, citing KIA spokesperson Naw Bu.