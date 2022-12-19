Doomed exoplanet will be obliterated as it spirals into a star

This illustration depicts exoplanet Kepler-1658b (left), doomed to eventual obliteration by its aging host star.

 Center for Astrophysics/Harvard & Smithsonian

Astronomers have come across an exoplanet with a gloomy future, spiraling closer to its host star until eventually it will be obliterated.

The exoplanet, called Kepler-1658b, was identified in 2019, a decade after the Kepler Space Telescope discovered it as a planet candidate.