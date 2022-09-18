A top Chinese health official has warned people against touching foreigners, a day after mainland China confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo on Saturday that the country's Covid-19 restrictions and tight border controls had thus far prevented the spread of monkeypox -- until a case "slipped through the net."

