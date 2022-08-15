DOJ opposes making public details in Mar-a-Lago search warrant's probable cause affidavit, saying it could 'chill future cooperation'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, in February 2021. The DOJ is opposing making public details in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant's probable cause affidavit.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The Justice Department is opposing the release of details in an affidavit that lays out the argument that investigators made to a federal magistrate judge explaining the probable cause it had to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week, saying it could have a chilling effect on the inquiry.

In their new filing arguing for some continued secrecy, the Justice Department made clear the seriousness of the ongoing criminal investigation, saying it "implicates highly classified materials."

