DOJ has reached out to more former White House officials, ex-Trump official says

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, speaks to members of the media outside the White House on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

 Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Department of Justice has reached out to other Trump White House officials regarding the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in addition to two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, a former administration official told CNN on Wednesday.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director during the Trump administration who is now a CNN political commentator, said she had not been contacted by the Justice Department but she was "aware of other White House officials who have been reached out to by DOJ and are planning to cooperate."

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz, Tierney Sneed and Evan Perez contributed to this report.

