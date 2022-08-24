Dog attacks like the one that took the life of a mail carrier in Florida are a common hazard of the job, with thousands of postal workers attacked every year, according to the United States Postal Service.

A 61-year-old postal carrier died after being attacked by five dogs in rural northern Florida over the weekend, sheriff's officials said. Last year the state ranked among the top 10 for such attacks, with more than 5,400 postal workers across the US victimized in 2021 alone, according to data released by the USPS in June.

CNN's Amanda Watts and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.